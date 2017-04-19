

CTV Montreal





The Crown is arguing that it was former SQ director Richard Deschenes who authorized illegal payments as generous retirement packages for high-ranking officers in a fraud trial in court this week.



Richard Deschenes, as well as former top officers Steven Chabot and Alfred Tremblay all face fraud, breach of trust and theft charges related to defrauding the Quebec government by dipping into a secret fund meant to pay off informants.



The Crown alleges that in 2010, Deschenesauthorized a payment of nearly $250,000 to Tremblay and Chabot, moneys that didn’t come from the operational budget because those types of severance packages are not authorized by the government.



Instead, the money came from a secret Surete du Quebec fund to pay for special investigations.



A whistleblower from inside the SQ denounced the arrangement which led to the allegations the three now face.



On Wednesday, the Crown sought to explaining how the accused allegedly bypassed the regular checks and balances.



A representative from Quebec’s treasury board testified, explaining that normally major expenses need to be authorized, but the special fund comes with provision that the board doesn’t need to see receipts as long as the money is spent for the right reasons – this is to prevent revealing police informants.



Deschenes, Chabot, and Tremblay tried unsuccessfully last week to obtain a stay of proceedings arguing that they were denied swift justice, since the charges were laid in January 2014.

On Friday, Crown prosecutor Antoine Piché argued against a stay of proceedings, saying the case is complex because it involves information pertaining to informants’ compensation.

There has been concern over what information can be disclosed, which could possibly become public.



The trial began Tuesday and is expected to last three weeks.



Deschenes, now 57, was appointed to lead the provincial police force in 2008, and was supposed to carry out a five-year contract. He was fired in 2012.



