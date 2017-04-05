

The Canadian Press





A former Canadian Olympic boxer says Montreal police arrested and detained him without reason late Tuesday.

Custio Clayton, 29, made the claim in a Facebook posting, saying he was humiliated by the incident in which he was reportedly handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad car.

He says he repeatedly asked why he was pulled over in the first place but that he never received an answer from the police officers who stopped him.

Clayton also says they later searched his vehicle for drugs.





The native of Dartmouth, N.S., who has lived and trained in Montreal since 2014, called the incident an embarrassment and a violation of his rights.

Montreal police spokesman Benoit Boisselle says the force is aware of the claims but must verify the details before commenting further.

Clayton's trainer, Douggy Berneche, says the boxer was let go after the search turned up nothing, but that he received a ticket for not having paperwork for the vehicle.

Clayton, who is undefeated since turning pro in 2014, just missed out on a medal at the 2012 Olympics in London.