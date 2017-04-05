Ex-Olympic boxer claims on social media he was profiled by Montreal police
Boxer Custio Clayton from Dartmouth, N.S. talks with reporters at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday, July 22, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 3:18PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 3:20PM EDT
A former Canadian Olympic boxer says Montreal police arrested and detained him without reason late Tuesday.
Custio Clayton, 29, made the claim in a Facebook posting, saying he was humiliated by the incident in which he was reportedly handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad car.
He says he repeatedly asked why he was pulled over in the first place but that he never received an answer from the police officers who stopped him.
Clayton also says they later searched his vehicle for drugs.
The native of Dartmouth, N.S., who has lived and trained in Montreal since 2014, called the incident an embarrassment and a violation of his rights.
Montreal police spokesman Benoit Boisselle says the force is aware of the claims but must verify the details before commenting further.
Clayton's trainer, Douggy Berneche, says the boxer was let go after the search turned up nothing, but that he received a ticket for not having paperwork for the vehicle.
Clayton, who is undefeated since turning pro in 2014, just missed out on a medal at the 2012 Olympics in London.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Radio-Canada retracts claim that SQ chief left country in wake of Hwy 13 debacle
- Ex-Olympic boxer claims on social media he was profiled by Montreal police
- Girl, 16, missing from the West Island
- Police hope to find teen, 15, missing since Feb. 26
- Group asking UNESCO to recognize Mount Royal as World Heritage Site