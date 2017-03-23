

CTV Montreal





A former Montrealer suspected of joining ISIS has been arrested in Turkey.

Wassim Boughadou, born and raised in Montreal, was arrested on March 10 as he attempted to board a flight to Istanbul.

CNN reports he was on his way to Europe when he was arrested by counter-terrorism police and accused of being part of a terrorist group.

Boughadou left Canada in 2012 after being investigated by the RCMP, one of seven people who left for the Middle East in 2012 and 2013.

Earlier this year Boughadou told La Presse that it was his treatment at the hands of the RCMP, and the frequent discussion of reasonable accommodation in Quebec that made him feel like a second-class citizen, that led to his radicalization.

Mounties questioned Boughadou and seized his weapons after he began training in firearms at a Montreal-area gun range. Their investigation was prompted by a complaint that Boughadou and some others had spoke of wanting to shoot infidels instead of paper targets.

Boughadou's name came up last year in court during the trial of his brother-in-law Ismael Habib.

Habib is the first Canadian man tried for the charge of attempting to leave the country to take part in terrorist activity.

Habib said that Boughadou convinced him to leave Canada in order to avoid being watched by police.