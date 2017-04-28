

CTV Montreal





The former mayor of Montreal North is a free man after spending one month in jail.



Gilles Deguire met with the parole board and was released with conditions on Monday.



Deguire, an ex-police officer, pleaded guilty to sexually touching a minor. He was sentenced to sixth months in jail plus probation.



A charge of sexual assault against Deguire was stayed when he pleaded guilty last December.



First-time offenders are often only required to serve one-sixth of their sentences.



The charges spanned a two-year period when the victim was between 13 and 15 years old.



The victim's mother told the court during the hearing that her daughter, who is now 16, has needed psychological help and has shown suicidal tendencies.



Deguire, in his mid-60s, worked as a police officer in Montreal for 30 years and sometimes conducted sexual assault investigations.



He was elected borough mayor of Montreal North in 2009 and won again in 2013.

Deguire resigned from the position in January 2016 and was arrested shortly thereafter.



With a report from The Canadian Press