

The Canadian Press





The trial of former deputy Quebec premier Nathalie Normandeau and five co-accused will begin on April 9, 2018.

The six appeared in a Quebec City courtroom for a preparatory hearing on Monday, during which the date was set.

Normandeau, 49, is charged with conspiracy, corruption, breach of trust and fraud in a scheme in which political financing and gifts were allegedly exchanged for lucrative government contracts between 2000 and 2012.

The Crown said earlier this year that the trial will likely last at least four months.

Normandeau served as a Liberal member of the legislature for a riding on the Gaspe peninsula from 1998 to 2011 and held key cabinet positions as well as being deputy premier from 2007 to 2011.

She and her co-accused were arrested in March 2016.

Normandeau's lawyer said earlier this year that the former cabinet minister maintains her innocence.

The next hearing for the six is scheduled for Nov. 24.