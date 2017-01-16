Ex-boyfriend charged with first-degree murder
A 21-year-old man was formally charged Monday with the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend.
Maxime Aubin was arraigned from his hospital bed, where he has been undergoing treatment for self-inflicted stab wounds since Friday Jan. 13.
Mylene Laliberté's body was discovered in her St. Lin Laurentides apartment on Friday, shortly before Aubin arrived in hospital.
Aubin's lawyer asked for his client to undergo psychological testing to determine if he was mentally competent when Laliberté was killed.
Aubin was under a restraining order not to approach Laliberté.
Mylene Laliberté was found dead in a St-Lin-Laurentides residence on Friday night. (Photo via Facebook)
