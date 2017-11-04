

CTV Montreal





Montrealers have decisions to make at the ballot box on Sunday but the first step is knowing where to go.

To check which polling station you need to show up at, click here. The deadline for adding or correcting your name on the electoral list passed on Oct. 17.

Polls will open at 10:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m. Results will be released on the Elections Quebec website.

In order to cast your ballot, you must present one of the following: a health insurance card, driver’s license, Canadian passport, certificate of Indian status or Canadian Forces identity card. Voters should also bring the reminder letter they received in the mail over the last few weeks.

This year, Montrealers under the legal voting age can still participate in democracy at 19 youth polling stations that have been set up across the city. Kids will be asked to cast a ballot in favour of four responses to the question “In Montreal, what’s most important to you?”

To find the youth polling station closest to you, click here.

For more information on the issues at stake, the candidates and for election day results, stay tuned to CTV Montreal’s website.