With floods continuing around Quebec on Sunday, homes have been ordered evacuated in the west and northern parts of Montreal, as well as in Rigaud.

In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, burst dikes have forced the evacuation of 77 houses, while residents of a further 85 in Ile-Bizard must leave. Another 11 homes in Ahuntsic-Cartierville have also been evacuated.

Rigaud Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. ordered the mandatory evacuation of several areas, saying authorities can no longer guarantee the safety of residents.

The residents of roughly 150 homes are affected by the order, which comes after days of rising water levels in the besieged community.

The following areas are affected by the order:

La Baie

La Pointe Seguin

Rigaud Sur Le Lac

Rue Sauve

Pointe a la Raquette

Chemin de l'Anse

Army presence in Quebec tripling

A day earlier, 400 Canadian Army soldiers were deployed to the province to help relief efforts but on Sunday, the situation had grown so dire in several areas that the number of troops is set to be tripled by Sunday night.

“Those troops are still going to stay in the Trois-Rivieres-Ottawa corridor,” said Pascal Larose, director of operations for the deployed soldiers. “They’re going to carry on with the same kind of tasks, sandbagging, making digs and also patrolling with our partners,” in civil security, police and fire departments.

On Saturday, 400 troops were sent to help out in Laval, Shawinigan, Rigaud and Gatineau, the four areas of the province that have been hardest hit by overflowing rivers. That number is going to rise to 1,200 by Sunday night. Larose said soldiers assigned to patrols will help affected residents who are in need of aid.

Some of those extra troops will be sent to Laval and Montreal, though it remains to be seen how many.

"We're basically going wherever the public safety wants us to go, so I can't promise anything on exact locations," said Larose.

The deployed soldiers will be extra eyes on the ground but Larose emphasized that it's not their role to do law enforcement on Canadian soil.

Public security ministry spokesperson Thomas Blanchet said residents concerned for their property and belongings should trust the police and evacuate. More than 1,000 people across the province have already been forced from their homes by the floods.

“The provincial police and municipal police are surveilling houses and ensuring the security of their goods,” he said. “We urge citizens to evacuate because their security is the priority.”

Blanchet said the flooding has stretched Quebec's civilian resources to their limits, which is why the army was needed. It's unclear if the army personnel will only assist in relief or if they will be needed for cleanup efforts once water levels go back down.

"Citizens are exhausted, some municipalities need some reinforcements," he said. "This is why we called the army and deployed on the field."

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said he understands the frustration of those affected by the floods but said there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We need to make sure people understand and prepare themselves that this is going to take a while," he said. "I want to make sure that people understand that the city of Montreal, all of the stakeholders, all the players will be there before, during and after.”

State of emergency in Oka, Hudson

On Saturday, a state of emergency was declared in Oka. By Sunday morning, the basement of the town's city hall was flooded and 60 homes had been damaged by water.

Mayor Pascal Quevillon said his request for help from the army had not yet received a response. He said pumping stations in the town's serwers had been flooded and should those pumps stop working, he estimated 1,000 more homes containing 3,000 residents would need evacuation.

The city of Hudson also declared a state of emergency on Sunday. Military personnel are on site to evaluate the situation. The Hudson Legion has been opened to offer shelter to any displaced people.

Pointe-Calumet, St-Andre d'Argenteuil and St-Placide have also been affected by the floods.