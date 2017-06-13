

CTV Montreal





A building and school in Cote St-Luc were evacuated Tuesday morning after a second-alarm fire broke out.



The incident took place at 5545 Cote-St-Luc Rd. near Clanranald Ave. at 9:35 a.m.



The fire started on fifth floor of a five-storey building and was kept contained to two apartments, said Fire Chief Michel Girard.



Montreal police say there are no injuries.

There are 64 apartments in the building.



The fire caused about $30,000 damage and was under control at about 10:45 a.m. after it spread to the roof

The fire appears to be accidental, but not criminal, though the cause of the fire is not identified yet, said Girard.



The evacuees can all return other than those living in the affected apartments.



