

The Canadian Press





European aircraft giant Airbus Group is buying a majority stake in Bombardier's CSeries program.

The two aircraft manufacturers announced the partnership Monday evening, weeks after the United States announced 300 per cent preliminary duties on exports of the aircraft following a complaint from Airbus rival Boeing.

The CSeries headquarters will remain in the Montreal area but a second assembly line for the 100- to 150-seat plane will be set up at Airbus' facility in Mobile, Alabama.



Officials from Bombardier said this would not have any negative impact on aerospace jobs in Quebec.

The partnership is expected to result in significant CSeries production costs savings by leveraging Airbus' supply chain expertise.

Airbus will acquire a 50.01 per cent interest in the CSeries Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP), which manufactures and sells the plane.

Bombardier will own 31 per cent and the Quebec government's investment agency will hold 19 per cent.



Federal Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains issued a statement after the Airbus announcement, saying he would review the sale by an international buyer.

"Proposed investments of this kind require the government to consider whether they are in the national interest. The Airbus deal, like all significant proposed investments in Canada by non-Canadians, is subject to the Investment Canada Act-an act which I oversee," he said.

"In my review, I'll be looking to see how this deal will benefit Canadians, support our aerospace sector and create good jobs."



Earlier in the day, it was reported that Bombardier was tossing around the idea of selling off two of its lines of airplanes.

In addition to its newest jet, the CSeries, Bombardier has had success selling its CRJ regional jets, and its Q400 turboprops.

Last year Bombardier sold about 120 of both planes as it focused on drumming up business for the CSeries.

Bombardier's main competitor for the Q400 is a plane made by ATR, owned by Leonardo S.P.A. and Airbus, and the CRJ jet's main competition is from Embraer.

“The CRJ was a fantastic product a couple of decades ago, but everyone has raced and passed it,” said Richard Aboulafia, the vice-president, analysis of Teal Group, which provides research on the aerospace and defence industry

The Q400 turboprop is “a solid aircraft that doesn't need a lot done to it, it's simply been very low on the list of Bombardier properties,” added Aboulafia.

There were also reports China's struggling state-owned plane maker Comac was looking to make a deal with Bombardier in order to get its hands on the intellectual property of the CSeries.

The Quebec company has faced cash-flow problems in recent years, prompting Quebec's pension plan to purchase a large stake in the company's train division, while the government also invested in the CSeries.

Quebec's minister of the economy, Dominque Anglade, said Quebec is open to recouping its investment.

"When there was investment made by the government of Quebec initially in the CSeries we said that we were looking for another partner. We've always said that, it was very open. In anything that we would be looking at any proposal, we would look at the number of employments. Number one is the number of jobs that we have in Quebec, and to make sure that we maintain the environment for the aerospace industry," said Anglade.

"If you look at the numbers in the aerospace industry right now they're pretty good. Actually there are a lot of things happening in the aerospace industry in Quebec and we want to maintain that."

She said, however that Bombardier could not count on getting more cash from government.

"I think we've done enough for the aerospace industry," said Anglade when asked if Bombardier would get more money from government.

The government invested US$1 billion in 2016 for a 49.5 per cent stake in Bombardier's CSeries commercial jet program.

Anglade said Monday she welcomes news that other players might be interested in investing in Bombardier.

But Anglade, who is also now deputy premier, says the government will not get involved in Bombardier's Q400 turboprop or CRJ regional jet programs.

Bains told reporters at the same event Ottawa has shown a long-standing commitment to the aerospace sector.

The long legal battle ahead is also expected to cut into Bombardier's cash flow, as it was counting on selling 75 CSeries jets to Delta airlines.

Delta has said it wants those jets, and that it won't pay the punitive duties demanded by the U.S. government.

The U.S. Dept. of Commerce has imposed two sets of duties totalling more than 300 per cent on Bombardier's CSeries following a challenge from Boeing, an American company which never tried to sell planes to Delta.

With files from CTV Montreal