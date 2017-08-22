

CTV Montreal





An ethnic nationalist group set up an anti-immigration banner at the Olympic Stadium overnight, but it was swiftly removed.

The banner read "Remigration" -- which is the term used by ethnic nationalists to demand all immigrants be returned to their country of origin.

The group Atalante Quebec, which is dedicated to creating a country for "Quebecois de souche," said it set up about ten banners at or around the stadium.

The Stadium is currently being used to house asylum seekers who illegally crossed the border while they wait for background checks -- and ultimately hearings which will likely see them deported.

Last week, banners with the same "remigration" message were set up near Quebec City.

On Tuesday, Montreal police officer Manuel Couture said the police department's hate crime squad will be investigating the banners to determine if posting them was a crime.