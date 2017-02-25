

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s ethics commissioner has launched an investigation into provincial Health Minister Gaetan Barrette following a complaint filed by the Parti Quebecois.

PQ house leader Pascal Berube alleged that Barrette violated section 25 of the code of ethics, which obliges MNAs to declare any financial interest in matters debated in the National Assembly or in parliamentary committees.

Berube said Barrette was in a conflict of interest during debate over Bill 118, which is regarding medical laboratories, orthopedic service centres and physiological respiratory centres not operated by the government.

The house leader said that since Barrette and his wife are radiologists, questions must be raised and that due to his profession the minister has a personal interest in Bill 118.