As a comedian once said, the great thing about escalators is that they can’t break; they can only become stairs. Just don’t tell that to commuters at Plamondon metro station.

One of the escalators at the station has been broken for several months and according to the STM, it could be awhile before it’s fixed. That is forcing users, including those with mobility issues, to walk up and down a 110-step staircase on their way to and from the platform.

The delay is due to a replacement part that is on back order and STM officials said it will be months before it’s delivered.

Out of 300 escalators in Montreal’s metro stations, 17 are currently out of order.