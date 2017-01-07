

The Canadian Press





Authorities are asking the public to stay away from two Montreal hospitals whose emergency rooms are overwhelmed.

Maisonneuve-Rosemont and Santa Cabrini hospitals are both experiencing abnormally high traffic, according to the East Island CIUSSS.

CIUSSS spokesperson Florence Meney said there has been an elevated number of cases of the flu, gastrointestinal viruses and injuries from slipping on ice.

Officials said that to help ease ER congestion, Montrealers should call Info-Sante at 811 or visit a walk-in clinic before going heading to hospital.