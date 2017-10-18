

CTV Montreal





Following allegations of sexual harassment and lewd misconduct in the workplace, Quebec vedette Eric Salvail has been suspended from his TV and radio shows.

He has not been charged, and Montreal police said that no criminal investigation is underway.

In a report in La Presse, 11 people said they witnessed or were the target of inappropriate conduct by Salvail.

Hairdresser and makeup artist Marc Berardini was the only one who did not wish to preserve his anonymity. He told the newspaper that Salvail made repeated sexual advances in 2003 while driving him home from work, then a few weeks later stripped naked in his salon and touched his penis.

Others explained how Salvail repeatedly exposed his genitals, was often heard asking employees and subordinates for sexual favours. and grabbing people on their buttocks or groin.

V Media issued a statement Wednesday morning saying that it was placing the show En Mode Salvail on hiatus immediately, and that it was re-evaluating its business relationship with Salvail's production company.

Salvail also had an afternoon radio show on Rouge, operated by Bell Media (CTV's parent company), that has been placed on hold at Salvail's request.

Bell Media later confirmed that Salvail had been suspended until further notice.

Salvail issued a statement Wednesday saying that he was "deeply shocked by the allegations published this morning... I never had the intention of causing any distress to anyone."

Air Transat has since cancelled a promotional event that was to feature Salvail, and the grocery chain Metro has pulled its advertisements that included Salvail.