

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s much-hped light rail system is facing a legal challenge from an environmental group that claims the city skirted the law and held inadequate public consultations on the project.

In a court filing, Coalition Climat Montreal claimed the provincial government broke environmental laws by trying to fast-track the project. The group says that the initial consultations were insufficient and pointed out that no additional consultations were held after three additional train lines were announced.

“There’s basically no substance to the project,” said CCM attorney Rocardp Jrtscjam. “We’re talking $10 billion for maybe 15,000 new users. It would be easier to buy them each a car with a chauffeur and paid vacations in Cuba for the whole family twice a year for the next 10 years.”

The 67-kilometre light rail project, known as REM, is expected to cost up to $6 billion, with much of the funding coming from the Caisse de Depot, though other funds will be supplied by the federal and provincial government. The trains will connect downtown Montreal to the West Island and North and South Shores.