

The Canadian Press





Heavy spring rain caused several floods in the Mauricie region of Quebec on Sunday.

Dozens of residences were evacuated in Trois-Rivieres and La Tuque near the banks of the St-Maurice River. Several roads were also closed off due to flooding.

In La Tuque, Rte-25 was shut down in two places.

Authorities are monitoring several sections of the St-Maurice River and its tributaries due to high water levels and have also kept a close eye on the Baie-de-Shawinigan area.

Environment Canada has predicted between 30 and 40 millimeters of water in Mauricie between Monday and Wednesday, which could cause the worst flooding of the river in 40 years.