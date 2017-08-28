

CTV Montreal





Quebec’s public schools are reporting a slight bump in enrollment for the new school year, a number officials say is part of a trend that has fewer students attending the province’s private schools.

According Federation du Personnel de Soutien Scolaire Vice-President Melanie Rigaud, enrollment in public schools has increased two per cent over the past five years.

“We know that with private schools, they usually select the best students and with public schools, we’re faced with the challenges of students with special needs,” she said. “So it’s a good thing that it’s up a bit.”

Over the same time period, Quebec’s private schools have also seen attendance go up, but only by 0.4 per cent.

“We’ve been aware that we have a bit less students, especially at the high school level, than we did a few years ago,” said Quebec Federation of Private Schools spokesperson David Bowles.

Bowles said he’s not worried about the lower number of students, saying the economy and fewer students in Quebec’s regions may affect the numbers.

“The fact that we don’t have any new subsidized private schools, combined with the face that there are more kids out there, gives you the perception that there are fewer kids coming to private schools,” he said. “We don’t have any more rooms than we did five or six years ago and there are more kids out there.”