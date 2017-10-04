

Montreal's leading mayoralty candidates will hold two public debates, and one of them will be in English.

CTV Montreal, CJAD 800, and the Montreal Gazette are teaming to hold the event at Concordia University's Oscar Peterson concert hall on Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Incumbent Denis Coderre and Projet Montreal's Valerie Plante will face off to discuss the important issues facing Montrealers.

The public is invited to attend but seating is limited. Those who cannot watch in person will be able to livestream the debate at montreal.ctvnews.ca.

CJAD 800 host Leslie Roberts will moderate the debate, while CTV's Caroline Van Vlaardingen will pose questions submitted by the public. Those questions can be emailed to montrealdebate@ctv.ca.

The French-language debate will take place on Oct. 19 at the Sheraton Centre. That event organized by the Montreal Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will be moderated by Francois Cardinal, editor-in-chief of La Presse.

The municipal election is on Nov. 5, 2017.