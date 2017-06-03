Engineers' strike shutters 250 construction sites: report
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 12:07PM EDT
A strike by Quebec’s public sector engineers has shut down more than 250 construction sites around the province, according to a Radio-Canada report.
The sites in question require engineers for various reasons, including monitoring and inspection.
On Wednesday, a negotiation meeting was held between union leaders and Treasury Board representatives. Treasury Board President Pierre Moreau said that if the conflict continues to drag on, it could raise the possibility of special back-to-work legislation.
The 1,400 engineers have been on strike since May 24.
