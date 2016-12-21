

CTV Montreal





The chair of the English Montreal school board hopes the provincial government begins its audit soon.

The government ordered the audit as the province's anti-corruption unit, UPAC, began investigating alleged irregularities with the board's international vocational program.

Angela Mancini said the impending investigation and audit are leaving a cloud hanging over the board, one that she hopes passes as quickly as possible.

"That is ultimately the biggest concern that we have now. One, because of the reputation of our school board and two, also to ensure the integrity of also the people who work for us," said Mancini.

UPAC questioned staff at the EMSB earlier this month about the vocational program, how many students took part, and reports that no students were allowed to fail.

The EMSB is also the subject of bad press in South Korea after vocational students complained about being forced into illegal work.

The board said it, too, had been duped by an unscrupulous agent.

"I think we have a responsibility to the public and we will act, but at this time I can't tell you specifically what they're looking for and certainly we know we've done what we can to be transparent," said Mancini.

She said that if UPAC or the auditor reveals any wrongdoing, it will be acted upon immediately.