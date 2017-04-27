

CTV Montreal





Former cabinet minister Sam Hamad stepping away from provincial politics as the embattled MNA will announce his retirement from the National Assembly on Thursday.

Hamad stepped down from Premier Philippe Couillard’s cabinet in April, 2016 due to questions over his relationship with executives at Premier Tech, a company given interest-free loans by the government. He retained his seat representing the riding of Louis-Hebert.

Members of the opposition parties accused Hamad of receiving fundraising help from Premier Tech executive Marc-Yvan Cote.

Hamad drew further criticism after he left abruptly for Florida on the same day he announced his resignation as labour minister.

