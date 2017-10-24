 Power has mostly been returned to large areas of Montreal that were struck by a major blackout on Tuesday morning.

Fewer than 2,000 homes were still without power at 1:30 p.m., down from a peak of over 270,000 Hydro-Quebec clients that were hit at the blackout's peak.

 

The English Montreal School Board said several schools were affected by the blackout.

 

Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Serge Abergel said the outage was caused when, at 8:50 a.m., a crew working at the Boul. de L'Ile substation in the eastern part of Montreal cut through a cable. The same crew was able to replace and reconnect the cable soon after. 

Police were dispatched to major intersections where the blackout has affected traffic lights. 

The blackout shut down the metro's blue line for several hours. A special bus shuttle was arranged until service on the line resumed just before 10:00 a.m.