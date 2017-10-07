

The Canadian Press





An average of eight pedestrians are involved in road accidents each day in Quebec, according to data released by the Societe de L’Assurance du Quebec.

October marks Pedestrian Month and the SAAQ is urging both drivers and pedestrians to be more vigilant in order to reduce the number of accidents.

Throughout October, traffic authorities and police departments will hold activities related to pedestrian safety and road sharing.

According to Transport Minister Laurent Lessard, much work still needs to be done to ensure the safety of road users. He urged Quebecers to exercise caution and courtesy while out on the roads.

The SAAQ urged motorists to look for the pedestrians at intersections and close to busy areas such as schools, hospitals, playgrounds and shops, while also urging pedestrians to only cross at intersections and to respect signage. They also warned of the dangers posed by distractions such as smart phones and headphones.