A fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to a downtown apartment building, where eight families were forced from their homes.
A call came in just after 7 p.m. Saturday, and firefighters arrived at an apartment complex on Wolfe St. .
Montreal firefighters said the blaze originated from the first floor -- where flames were seen coming from a window -- but quickly moved to the second floor, where there are six additional units.
Approximately 60 firefighters were on-scene to control the blaze. They say there was an exceptonal amount of smoke, and it required quitea a bit of work to ensure there were no hot spots left burning inside the building.
No word yet on the cause of the fire.
The eight evacuated families were taken into the care of the Red Cross.
One firefighter was injured in the rescue, but his life is not in danger.
Wolfe St. is temporarily closed between Ontario and Sherbrooke St.
