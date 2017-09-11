

CTV Montreal





CEGEP administrators and the provincial government are harshly critical of new educational planks in the Parti Quebecois's election platform.

Over the weekend party delegates debated multiple methods of restricting access to English schooling in Quebec should the PQ form a government.

Delegates endorsed banning francophones from taking vocational courses at English schools and forcing students at English CEGEPs to take a French test to graduate.

Critics said that last requirement shows the PQ delegates don't know the provincial education system, since all students at English CEGEPs must already take two French courses in order to receive a degree.

But what really drew ire was the PQ's decision that it would restrict funding to CEGEPs along ethnic lines.

The PQ's new police is to gradually reduce funding to English CEGEPs to the same demographic weight that anglophones have in Quebec, based on the notion that only anglophones should be allowed to go an English CEGEP.

Richard Fillion, the director of Dawson College, said the move would gut English CEGEPs by halving their budgets.

The Federation of CEGEPs denounced the move and said it would likely be unconstitutional.

Quebec's Minister of Higher Education agreed with that assessment, saying she did not think imposing Bill 101's educational restrictions on CEGEPs would hold up in court.

"When we are talking about post-secondary education, that means something. Post-secondary education means higher education. and when we are talking about higher education, we are talking about liberty: liberty of access, liberty of language. Those students in enormous majority are adults. So when we are adults we should have the choice to go to CEGEP or to the college that we choose," said Helene David.

The Federation of CEGEPs also pointed out there are dozens more French CEGEPs than there are English colleges, and that the number of francophones who attend English CEGEPs is relatively low.

There are five English language public CEGEPs in Quebec (with eight campuses) and one English-language private CEGEP.