This week high school students across Quebec have been sharing photos on social media of what appear to be the final exams for math, history, and other subjects.

But after careful checking, the Education Ministry is certain that every exam being shared is not from this year.

Minister Sebastien Proulx dismissed the "enormous amount of hoaxes" taking place as a giant game of rumours that is creating needless tension for students who are already worried about their finals.

Last year the essay question for the provincial grade 10 history exam was leaked online, and the province ultimately decided to give all students full marks for that question -- however that came only after many students had already enrolled in summer school.

This year there have been alterations for two exams, but neither case involved students.

"There were two changes that we had to make with regards to the exams. One for English, last week, because there was a breach at the CSPQ, in the transmission of the answers. It wasn't within the Ministry of Education," said Proulx.

The second problem is with a math test being given later this week. Students will be given the backup exam because someone mislabelled the primary and the backup.

"We had the plan in place, we acted very quickly, we're communicating effectively and we've got our backup plan ready. Everything is going well," said Proulx.