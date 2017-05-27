

CTV Montreal





With just days left before ballots are cast in the Gouin by-election on Monday, candidates were out this week making their final cases to voters.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the former student leader-turned candidate for Quebec Solidaire, has been considered a front-runner in the face. Nadeau-Dubois was recently elected as co-spokesperson for the party and has the blessing of Francoise David, the former face of the party who previously held the seat before retiring due to health concerns.

QS has just two other MNAs currently serving in the National Assembly but Nadeau-Dubois believes the by-election could be the start of a shifting tide. He dismissed concerns that the party’s sovereignist stance could dissuade Anglophone voters.

“Anglophones and Francophones are tired of the eternal debate between the Parti Quebecois and the Liberal Party,” he said. “It’s not a matter of rejecting Canada, it’s a matter of transforming Quebec society and taking back all our powers.”

Nadeau-Dubois said his priorities lie in spending more money on healthcare, social housing and, eventually, free university tuition.

“Government’s main role should be to take care of the people who need to be taken care of, not to give subsidies to Bombardier,” he said.

The PQ has elected not to run a candidate in the race, hoping to form an electoral alliance with QS. That proposition was rejected by Quebec Solidaire.

Also running is Liberal candidate Jonathan Marleau. The former leader of the Liberal youth wing, he acknowledged he isn’t as flashy as his QS opponent. Still, he believes he can show voters that he delivers on his promises, with a focus on improving education within his riding. He said he plans to work with schoolboards to increase school space and bring more culture to the area.

“When people talk to me about politics, they want to have an MNA that will represent them, that will be able to challenge the government and political parties but also will be able to bring solutions,” he said.

Prior to David’s election in 2012, Gouin was a Parti Quebecois stronghold beginning in the mid-70s. The last Liberal to win in the riding was Jean-Marie Beauregard in 1973.

That poses a problem not just for Marleau but also for Coalition Avenir Quebec candidate Benjamin Belair. Belair said he likes his chances as voters look for a change.

“There’s a lot of people who realize the only credible (alternative) to the PQ and the Liberals is the CAQ,” he said.

Like his opponents, Belair said his focus on education. He believes schools should have 9-to-5 hours and more after-school programs.

Belair is also campaigning on a platform of major tax cuts, including one of up $1,000 per year for families.

“We have some politices to make the state more efficient, we have policies to help create riches and we have policies to help people in their lives,” he said.