A 53-year-old man is in custody following a car crash on Notre-Dame on Sunday morning that miraculously left nobody injured.

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Witnesses told police one vehicle was heading west on Notre-Dame when it swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into an eastbound vehicle.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to remove the suspect and a blood sample was drawn at the hospital, which showed the man was inebriated.

Two people in the other car, a 32-year-old male driver and 31-year-old female passenger were not injured but were taken to hospital as a precaution.