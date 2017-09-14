

CTV Montreal





Two men will survive after overdosing on what they believed was heroin.

The pair were found overnight in the hallway that links the Bell Centre to Lucien L'Allier metro station, each with a needle in his thigh.

Police were able to revive one man at the scene before paramedics arrived and he told officers that they had bought heroin from a drug dealer,

Both men, aged 32 and 40, were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Officers seized the drugs that had not been used as the substance will be tested to determine exactly what it contains.

Public health officials said that at least 12 people had died in Montreal in the past month after using fentanyl.

On Wednesday Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois announced pharmacies would soon be distributing kits to help friends and family of drug users cope with overdoses.

The packages of naloxone, a medication that counteracts the effect of opioids like fentanyl and heroin, would be available free of charge.