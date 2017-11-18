

The Canadian Press





Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Drouin and Jordie Benn were all on the ice for an optional practice at the Canadiens’ Brossard practice facility on Saturday as the Habs geared up for their tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

All three were missing on Friday as they battled a virus.

Forward Torrey Mitchell missed Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to the flu.

Other players on the ice on Saturday included Mitchell, defenceman Brandon Davidson and goalie Antti Niemi. Daniel Lacroix and Stephane Waite were the only two members of the coaching staff present.

Carey Price, who hasn’t played since Nov. 2, did not skate.

The Leafs held their own optional practice at the Bell Centre. Eight players took part, including young star Auston Matthews.

Matthews, who leads the Leafs with 19 points in 16 games, has missed the team’s last four matches. The team has said he will be a game-time decision.

It’s the second game of the season between the rival clubs. On Oct. 14, the Leafs took a 4-3 overtime win in which Matthews scored two goals, including the game winner.

Charlie Lindgren is scheduled to get the nod for the Habs, his seventh straight start.