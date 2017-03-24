

CTV Montreal





A drop-in homeless centre is raising questions about how Montreal police handled a report of a sexual assault.



Workers at the Open Door at 4006 Dorchester Blvd., corner of Atwater Ave. downtown said a 21-year-old woman showed up at the shelter telling them she was raped by someone she knew in the neighbourhood.



Officials there took her in as the executive director called 911. He said he made three phone calls to the emergency line over the course of two hours before police finally arrived.



Executive Director David Chapman said it was a very frustrating morning, because he considered this a priority call for police.



The woman had been raped within the last 48 hours, however, and police only treat sexual assaults that have occurred within the last 24 hours as priority calls.



“The woman was getting anxious, asking ’Where is the car?’ We had just told her that we had called 911, that’s an emergency line. And we were again reassuring her, ‘They’re going to be looking out for your interests, this is the right thing to do. It certainly can’t be much longer.’ So then we continued to wait.”



When officers finally arrived two hours after the initial call, Chapman said they acted professionally, but it did not seem like a report was made, and no file or card was given to the woman or workers at the drop-in centre.