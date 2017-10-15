

CTV Montreal





Canada’s transport minister called on drone operators to fly responsibly after one of the aerial vehicles struck a commercial flight above Quebec City on Thursday.

In a statement, Marc Garneau said it was the first time a drone has hit a commercial aircraft in Canada. The plane sustained minor damage and landed safely at Jean Lesage International Airport.

“I am extremely relieved that the aircraft only sustained minor damage and was able to land safely,” he said.

In June, the transport ministry issued an interim order concerning drones, laying out, among other things, maximum heights in which they can fly and also prohibiting their operation in certain airspaces.

Failure to comply with the regulations could result in fines of up to $25,000 and a prison sentence.

“Although the vast majority of drone operators fly responsibly, it was our concern for incidents like this that prompted me to take action and issue interim safety measures restricting where recreational drones could be flown,” said Garneau. “I would like to remind drone operators that endangering the safety of an aircraft is extremely dangerous and a serious offence.”

According to Garneau’s statement, 1,596 incidents concerning drones have been reported to the transport ministry thus far in 2017, with 131 of those being deemed safety concerns.