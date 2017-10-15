

Canada’s transport minister called on drone operators to fly responsibly after one of the aerial vehicles struck a commercial flight above Quebec City on Thursday.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the incident occurred on Thursday when a Skyjet plane was struck by a drone as it approached the Jean Lesage airport.

In a statement, Garneau said it was the first time a drone has hit a commercial aircraft in Canada. The plane sustained minor damage and landed safely at the airport.

“I am extremely relieved that the aircraft only sustained minor damage and was able to land safely,” he said.

An airport spokesman said the plane was arriving from Rouyn-Noranda with eight people aboard when it was struck about three kilometres from the airport.

Mathieu Claise said the plane landed safely, but he couldn't comment on the condition of the aircraft or the passengers.

Greg McConnell, the national chairperson of the Canadian Federal Pilots' Association, said the incident "was just a matter of time."

"There are a lot of drones flying, and there are a lot of people flying drones thinking they're toys," he said in a phone interview.

He said that if a bird hitting an airplane engine can cause an emergency landing or "catastrophic event," a drone could do the same.In June, the transport ministry issued an interim order concerning drones, laying out, among other things, maximum heights in which they can fly and also prohibiting their operation in certain airspaces.

Under these rules, it is illegal to fly a recreational drone within 5.5 kilometres from an airport and 1.8 kilometres from a heliport without special permission.

Failure to comply with the regulations could result in fines of up to $25,000 and a prison sentence.

McConnell says he's glad the federal government is taking steps to regulate drones, though he wonders why it seems to be taking so long.

"These things have been around since the 1990s," he said. "Let's get a move on."

Garneau said his department was taking the incident seriously.

“Although the vast majority of drone operators fly responsibly, it was our concern for incidents like this that prompted me to take action and issue interim safety measures restricting where recreational drones could be flown,” said Garneau. “I would like to remind drone operators that endangering the safety of an aircraft is extremely dangerous and a serious offence.”

He said they were following the situation in partnership with airport officials, Quebec City police, NAV CANADA and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

According to Garneau’s statement, 1,596 incidents concerning drones have been reported to the transport ministry thus far in 2017, with 131 of those being deemed safety concerns.

With files from The Canadian Press