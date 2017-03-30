

Police in Napierville are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a collision that injured several people.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday a car went off the road, flipped over, and hit a tree in the town just a few kilometres from the border.

A 30-year-old man in the car was badly hurt, while another suffered less serious injuries.

However the driver of the car could not be found.

The Sureté du Quebec searched the area overnight and brought in search dogs in an attempt to find the individual.

Route 221, also known as Louis Cyr St., was closed while police investigated the crash.