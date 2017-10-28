Driver loses control in St-Esprit, three injured
The Canadian Press
Three people were injured, one seriously, in a car crash in St-Esprit on Saturday morning.
At 2:00 a.m., the driver of a vehicle lost control while going through a curve and left the road.
A passenger in the back seat suffered life-threatening injuries. Two other occupants were also injured but police said their lives are not in danger.
A Surete du Quebec spokesperson said alcohol was not a factor but speed may have played a role in the crash.