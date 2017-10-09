

CTV Montreal





One man is dead following a car crash in Ste-Anne-des-Plaines.

According to Terrebonne police, the car violently swerved off the road but it’s unclear why.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Youann Prevost.

The 41-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital but his life is not in danger. Investigators will meet with him when his condition permits. Police said he may face charges of impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

The crash led to the closure of La Plaine between Montee Laramee and Laurier Blvd.