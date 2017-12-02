Driver in critical condition after crash on Highway 15
A motorist is in critical condition after a violent collision on Highway 15 on Saturday morning.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 9:59AM EST
A violent collision on Highway 15 North left one person severely injured on Saturday morning.
The crash happened near St-Jerome at around 3:00 a.m. when the driver lost control of his vehicle, struck a guardrail and flipped over several times.
The car then caught fire. Other motorists scrambled to pull the victim from his vehicle.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.