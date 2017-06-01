

CTV Montreal





One man was badly hurt Thursday morning when he drove his car into a store in Kahnawake.

The incident began at 1:15 a.m. when an ambulance driver in Chateauguay noticed a car without a licence plate being driven erratically.

He called police to report the possibly-drunk driver, and officers soon located the vehicle.

The driver refused to stop, and in fact sped off with police in pursuit.

As the chase approached Kahnawake, officers called the Peacekeepers to inform them about what was happening and to request their assistance.

The driver then crashed into H2O Saloon's retail section, The Wine Barrel.

No employees were in the store at the time, but Sonia Francis was very shocked to arrive at work and see a car inside the store.

"My heart is still pounding, I'm laughing but inside I'm crying. I cried, my boss gave me a big hug and said don't worry, it's going to be fine. But it's hard. Nobody needs this," said Francis.

As is standard procedure, Quebec's independent bureau of investigation (BEI) has taken over the analysis of the chase.

The driver was taken to hospital overnight in critical condition, but as of midday is expected to survive.

It's not known if the car was stolen.