Dozens of bricks tumble from building in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
Dozens of bricks tumbled from a building in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Thursday night, resulting in the closing of Charlemagne St. while officials inspected the structure.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 10:19AM EST
Dozens of bricks falling from a Hochelaga-Maisonneuve building closed Charlemagne St. temporarily on Thursday night.
The bricks tumbled from a building near the corner of Ontario St. that houses a pub downstairs and apartments above.
Nobody was injured by the falling bricks.
