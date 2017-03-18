Downtown apartment building evacuated in early morning fire
An apartment building located on de Maisonneuve West between Guy and St. Mathieu was evacuated after a fire broke out on the fifth floor early Saturday morning.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 9:37AM EDT
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a 23-story downtown apartment building early Saturday morning.
At 4:20 a.m. firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the fifth floor of the building, located on de Maisonneuve West between Guy and St. Mathieu.
Firefighters said the fire started on a balcony and spread into an apartment, further spreading through the air conditioning and into the building’s walls.
The entire building was evacuated but everyone was allowed reentry into the building at 5:45 a.m.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Downtown apartment building evacuated in early morning fire
- Man in critical condition after tractor accident in St-Isidore
- Ouellet to be named first female leader of Bloc Quebecois on Saturday
- 400 arrested student protesters seek $6 million in class-action suit
- Funeral on Saturday for RCMP officer Richer Dubuc