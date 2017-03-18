

CTV Montreal





One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a 23-story downtown apartment building early Saturday morning.

At 4:20 a.m. firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the fifth floor of the building, located on de Maisonneuve West between Guy and St. Mathieu.

Firefighters said the fire started on a balcony and spread into an apartment, further spreading through the air conditioning and into the building’s walls.

The entire building was evacuated but everyone was allowed reentry into the building at 5:45 a.m.