Thousands of people crowded onto the Gilles Villeneuve racetrack to take long looks at fast cars.

The annual preview of the Formula One race is a highlight of the Canadian Grand Prix race weekend, and a great chance to meet drivers.

18-year-old Montrealer Lance Stroll was a fan favourite, with people lining up to get an autograph and to say hello.

"I come every year, but it's better with a Canadian, it's the best," said one fan.

For those who didn't want to stand in line the big draw is the chance to watch the pit crews assemble and test cars and engines.

F1 fans come from far and wide to the event, and it's not unusual to meet fans from Europe.

Franky Steylaerts and his son Mike flew in from Belgium to watch the race.

"This is the fifteenth year me and my son have been going to Grand Prixs and we wanted to do something special this time, so that's why we chose the Canadian Grand Prix," said Steylaerts pere.

"It's fun that we actually go abroad and to a very far trip for us, because it's over 6,000 km for us," added Mike.

For others, the open house is a longstanding family tradition.

"My son's passionate and he has no school today so it's kind of worked out well," said Andrew Lovatt.

One fan, however, is easily spotted.

Each year Kim Reimer, a Ferrari fan, builds a new model to wear at the race as a hat.

"This is my ninth F1 race here in Canada and I build a new hat each year," said Reimer. "This is hat number 14."

Reimer spent more than 100 hours building his car from scratch.

The only question now for fans is who will win Sunday's race.