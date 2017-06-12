

CTV Montreal





The Surete du Quebec is investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide at a nudist campground near Drummondville.

Three bodies were discovered Monday afternoon at the Adam & Eve campground in Sainte Brigitte des Saults.

The victims have been identified as Suzanne Gareau, 50, Rodrigue Tremblay, 77, and Denys Carpentier, 76.



Autopsies will be performed to determine exactly how all three were killed, but police believe Carpentier killed the other two before taking his own life as a result of a break-up.

They have not officially released the cause of death, but say there were signs of violence on the bodies. All three deceased were found in same location at the campground.

There was a fatal shooting at the same campground in 2010.



With a report from The Canadian Press