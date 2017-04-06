

CTV Montreal





As several rivers and areas are under flood watch, local municipalities and Quebec's public security service are keeping a close eye on water levels in southern Quebec.



As rain from the spring storm continues into Friday, accumulation as much as 50 millimetres is expected, creating ponds in low-lying areas as well as some flooding throughout the region.

Some residents along Stream Ave. in Dorval are using pumps to keep the water out – an annual tradition, but this has been a particularly difficult week.

The heavy rain created a pond in Serge Rochon’s backyard, not uncommon this time of year.



“I’m always watching the forecast. We’re always crossing our fingers they're wrong,” said the homeowner. “We have an industrial-sized pump in there with a fire hose – a 100-foot fire hose that can really pull a lot of water away.”

Rochon’s home is built low to the ground and in Dorval, there is clay mixed into the soil, which he doesn't help.

“Water does not have a lot of opportunity to go into the ground, so it stays on top,” he said.

As the homeowners on Stream Ave. deal with this heavy rain, they are also considering forming a group to ask the city for help dealing with the annual problem.



The soaking rain will continue overnight, tapering off Friday. The last of the rain may turn into wet snow, but with no real accumulation.



Rainfall warnings continue for southern Quebec, including:

Châteauguay - La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil - Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Some regions, including Laval, are offering sandbags to residents to help stave off flooding. The city of Montreal offers tips on what to do in case of flooding.



Drivers are reminded that if their visibility is reduced, they should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.