Hema Quebec is asking new mothers to step forward as the organization’s stock of breast milk runs low.

With roughly 1,000 babies born prematurely in the province each year, the supply is crucial said Hema Quebec spokesperson Laurent Paul Menard.

“Many studies have shown that the use of human milk is more indicated in the development of a young baby, especially in the case of premature babies,” he said.

The organization currently has 300 mothers who donate milk and is hoping to recruit 200 more by the beginning of 2017 to help prevent newborns from getting serious and sometimes fatal diseases.

“She can call us and we will go to her place,” said Menard. “Basically, one nurse will go to the mother’s place to do a blood run and then after she will receive at her home the bottle needed to collect the milk.”

There are challenges to donating. New mother April Reding said it’s an extra responsibility on top of the stress involved in taking care of a newborn.

“I think the challenge, number one, is producing enough (as well as) excess,” she said. “Number two is the time and the energy. If women have the time and energy, they generally try to make a stockpile for themselves in case their baby needs it or to give themselves a break.”

Donor Tamara Levi Verboomen said the decision to donate came easy to her.

“I actually over-produce so I pump anyways,” she said. “Since he’s not using a bottle, it ends up in our freezer.”

Lactation expert Marie-Maude Grenier praised the program and hopes more mothers will contribute.

“It’s one of the most beautiful things a mom can do for another baby,” she said. “When there is no money involved and it’s simply a donation aspect of it, it’s really, really beautiful.”

Any mother in the Quebec City or Montrela area can register for the program as long as their child is less than a year old. Any child born at 30 weeks or less qualifies for the program. For more information on donating, click here.