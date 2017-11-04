

The Canadian Press





It’s time to make like Cher and turn back time.

When clocks reach 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, they will be turned back to 1:00 a.m., giving Montrealers an extra hour of sleep.

Montreal’s bar patrons will also get an extra hour out due to the time change.

As per tradition, Quebec’s fire safety services are encouraging everyone to check their smoke detectors and replace batteries as necessary.