Dogs seized in forgery raid now available for adoption
One of the dogs seized from a puppy mill in Saint Gabriel de Brandon on Oct. 11, 2017.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 10:32AM EDT
Dozens of dogs seized from a puppy mill last week are now up for adoption in Montreal.
The animals were placed in the custody of the Montreal SPCA after being discovered by police searching the home of a woman accused of forging veterinary documents.
Authorities seized more than 70 dogs, including yorkshires, malteses, and chihuahuas.
After cleaning them up and ensuring they are healthy, the dogs are now ready to be adopted, but the SPCA says their new owners will have their work cut out for them: the dogs are not housebroken and should be expected to bark often.
Each dog will be microchipped and sterilized before it leaves the SPCA.
Latest Montreal News
- Eric Salvail's shows on hiatus in wake of sexual harassment allegations
- Law restricting face coverings approved in National Assembly
- Jean Fortier drops mayoral bid, gives support to Valerie Plante
- Jury in second day of deliberations concerning Beaulieu-Patry murder
- Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie dies at 53