Dozens of dogs seized from a puppy mill last week are now up for adoption in Montreal.

The animals were placed in the custody of the Montreal SPCA after being discovered by police searching the home of a woman accused of forging veterinary documents.

Authorities seized more than 70 dogs, including yorkshires, malteses, and chihuahuas.

After cleaning them up and ensuring they are healthy, the dogs are now ready to be adopted, but the SPCA says their new owners will have their work cut out for them: the dogs are not housebroken and should be expected to bark often.

Each dog will be microchipped and sterilized before it leaves the SPCA.