A group representing people with disabilities was before the court Wednesday in hopes of filing a class action suit against the City of Montreal, the STM and the AMT.



They argue that people with disabilities should be able to have access to the same public transit services as the general population, but they don't.



Many metro and train stations aren't accessible to people with mobility issues: there are currently only 10 out of 64 metro stations with elevators in them, though there are plans in place to have 31 metro stations equipped with elevators six years from now.

The group, RAPLIQ, argues that it's discriminatory.



“It has made my world smaller. I tend to make plans that just within range of my scooter and not rely on the bus, so if somebody invites me to something in Verdun, I said no – or I have to take a taxi,” said RAPLIQ member Bill Lavery.



The hearing continues Thursday.