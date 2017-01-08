

CTV Montreal





A Montreal-area dental clinic is using a friendly canine to help people get comfortable while getting work done on their own canines.

Dentist Rachel Carrier has brought in a very special assistant: Collette, the long-haired daschund. Based on the concept of zootherapy, wherein animals are used for therapeutic purposes, patients are so focused on petting Collette that they don’t notice the drilling and cleaning in their mouths.

“It has a calming and reassuring effect,” said Carrier. “It acts as a warm blanket. If the patient moves a lot, the dog goes on them further and puts her head and paws on them. The patient doesn’t want to move, they don’t want to disturb the dog.”

Carrier introduced zootherapy, which is free of charge, in an attempt to assuage people’s fears of the dentist.

“When they come here for an appointment, they don’t come to the dentist, they come to see the dog,” she said.

The therapy has proven extremely effective with children, as well as patients with ADHD or who are on the autism spectrum.

Because the therapy uses live animals, there are strict protocols in place. Collette, who comes to the clinic once or twice a week, is accompanied by certified zootherapist Sylvie Lamoureux.

“They have the aptitude to feel the human being and to feel the way they are at the moment they are in the dentist chair or anywhere I’m doing zootherapy,” said Lamoureux.

Collette and her fellow furry colleagues don’t receive much training. Rather, they are selected because of their temperament.

“We are choosing those dogs because they have the feeling, they can catch the mood of an adult or a child,” said Lamoureux.

For patient Evelyn Neeracher, who swears she used to be terrified of the dentist, Collette has proven to be much more effective than the promise of a new toothbrush at the end of her appointment.

“She gives you energy and she takes the bad away from you,” she said. “I’m very happy I found them. Not everyone, not every dentist, takes care of you like they do.”