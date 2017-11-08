

CTV Montreal





Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre will say goodbye to colleagues and talk to the media on Wednesday morning, three days after his defeat at the ballot box.

Coderre is expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m., which will be livestreamed on this website.

Following his loss to Mayor-elect Valerie Plante, Coderre said he would be leaving municipal politics and would not sit as a city councillor.

Coderre was elected to his first and only term as mayor in 2013 and spent four years convincing councillors to join his party, eventually building a majority at city hall.

That majority was swept away on Sunday when voters gave Projet Montreal a majority of councillors and elected Plante as mayor, making Coderre the first Montreal mayor since the 1950s to not win a second consecutive term of office.